Gooden defeats challenger

EAST TEXAS — Republican Lance Gooden has won reelection to U.S. House in Texas’ 5th Congressional District. According to our news partner KETK, Gooden defeated Democrat Carolyn Salter. The AP made the call just after 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday night. First elected in 2018, Gooden represents Texas’ 5th District in the U.S. House of Representatives that stretches from Dallas County and includes Cherokee, Henderson, Kaufman, Anderson, Van Zandt, and Wood counties. Prior to joining the U.S. House of Representatives, he served three terms in the Texas House of Representatives and spent 10 years working as an insurance broker and risk management consultant.