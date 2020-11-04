News Guide: Tight races challenge Texas’ reliably red status

TEXAS — Unusually tight races are expected in the nation’s largest Republican stronghold of Texas following a record-breaking three weeks of early voting. The Texas House is in play for the first time in nearly two decades, while there is tighter than usual competition for multiple congressional seats in historically red districts. Democrat MJ Hegar conceded her bid to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn. And President Donald Trump’s former doctor, Ronny Jackson, won a congressional race in the Texas Panhandle. The coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 18,000 Texans spurred unprecedented early voting in the state, with nearly 10 million casting their ballots before Election Day. That surpassed the total number of votes from the 2016 general election.