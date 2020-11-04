GOP’s Cornyn defeats Democratic challenger MJ Hegar in Texas

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas has defeated Democrat MJ Hegar. Cornyn held an edge in polls and fundraising for most of the race but was still forced into mounting an unusually aggressive defense of his 18 years in the Senate. Democrats poured millions of dollars behind Hegar, a former Air Force helicopter pilot who narrowly lost a U.S. House race two years ago. Democrats haven’t won a Senate race in Texas since 1988 and won’t get an opportunity again until 2024