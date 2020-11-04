Schaefer defeats Gobble in run-a-way victory

TYLER — Republican State Representative Matt Schaefer has won a fifth term in the Texas State House. Schaefer won the nomination effortlessly Tuesday night 71% to 29%, defeating a historic challenge from Democratic newcomer Julie Gobble. According to our news partner KETK, AP called the race just before 8:30 p.m. Schaefer, a staunch defender of gun rights and frequent critic of Gov. Abbott’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, will head back to Austin for the 2021 legislative session. He is currently the Vice President of the House Freedom Caucus and has represented District 6 for the past eight years.