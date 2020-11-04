Today is Tuesday November 03, 2020

Gohmert wins easily against challenger

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2020 at 8:51 pm
TYLER — East Texas Representative Louie Gohmert will be headed back to Washington after being easily re-elected for his ninth term, according to the AP. Gohmert defeated Nacogdoches businessman Hank Gilbert who announced his challenge last September. Gohmert pulled 74% of the vote to Gilbert’s 23%. Gilbert became the newest Democrat to challenge Gohmert. In recent election cycles, Shirley McKellar had been the Democrat nominee the last several elections but her new post on the Tyler city council kept her from running again.

