Cornyn defeats challenger Hegar

WASHINGTON –Texas Senator John Cornyn has won re-election, defeating Air Force veteran MJ Hegar, according to our news partner KETK. Cornyn’s fourth term will run through 2026 and picks up a key win for Republicans, who are looking to hold power in the Senate. Senator Cornyn was in Tyler last week as part of his tour bus rolled across the Lone Star State. Speaking to reporters after his welcoming, he stated that Democrats are “trying to transform this country” with a “radical agenda.”. Cornyn said he was optomistic about his chances against MJ Hegar next week.