Early General Election results

Early General Election resultsPosted/updated on: November 3, 2020 at 9:49 pm
TYLER — General Election early results include.
U.S. Senate
Senator John Cornyn (Republican) 51%
Challenger MJ Hegar (Democrat) 46%
U.S. Representative Texas District 1
Congressman Louie Gohmert (Republican) 73%
Challenger Hank Gilbert (Democrat) 27%
U.S. Representative Texas District 2
Congressman Lance Gooden (Republican) 56%
Challenger Carolyn Salter (Democrat) 42%
Texas State Senate District 1
Bryan Hughes (Republican) 76%
Audrey Spanko (Democrat) 24%
State Representative District 5
Cole Hefner (Republican) 81%
Lawyanda Prince (Democrat) 19%
State Representative District 6
Matt Schaefer (Republican) 71%
Julie Gobble (Democrat) 29%
State Representative District 7
Jay Dean (Republican)
Smith County Commissioner Pct. 1
Neal Franklin (Republican) 80%
Peter Milne (Democrat) 20%
Tyler Mayor
Don Warren 71%
Joel Rando 29%
Tyler Council District 2
Broderick McGee 76%
Derrith Bondurant 24%
Tyler Council District 4
James Wynne 53%
Nick Pesina 47%