Bond denied for man accused of murder in Sabine County

SABINE COUNTY — Bond has been denied for A 24-year-old charged with murder in the death of a 19-year-old nurses aide, Sabine County Sheriff Tom Maddox said Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, first responders were called to the scene, Saturday morning, of what was initially believed to be a two-car accident on Highway 83 and found both Matthew Hoy Edgar and Livye Lewis had suffered injuries. The sheriff said Edgar was a former boyfriend of Lewis and that the two got into a fight that escalated into violence.

Lewis died from her injuries. Edgar was taken to the Sabine County Jail where he was denied bond. The sheriff said that autopsy results for Lewis have been ordered but not returned. The case remains under investigation and there are no other suspects at this time.