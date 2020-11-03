Chris Rock explains why he “hate[s] all civil rights movies”

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — Chris Rock says he’s not a fan of historical civil rights movies, simply because they “make racism look very fixable.”

“I hate all civil rights movies,” Rock said in an interview on Neal Brennan’s How I Feel podcast. “Don’t get me wrong, I applaud the effort and they should exist. The problem is they only show the back of the bus and the lunch counter. They actually make racism look very fixable.”

“They don’t get into how dysfunctional the relationships were in the ’40s and ’50s, white men would just walk in your house and take your food… it’s a predator-prey relationship,” Rock continued. “Do you think when it was time to rape, [white men] were raping white women? No. They would go and rape the women they could actually rape without going to jail for.”

Rock says the things that actually happened during that time were “much dirtier than any movie ever shows.”

“My mother used to get her teeth taken out at the vet because you weren’t allowed to go to the dentist,” he revealed. “No movie shows you that.”

Rock currently stars in the fourth season of the critically-acclaimed FX series Fargo, which is set in the 1950s. Up next, he’ll star in Spiral, a reboot of the Saw franchise, which is slated for release in May 2021.

By Candice Williams

