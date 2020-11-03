Grant awarded to Goodwill Industries of East Texas for ReEntry Program

TYLER — The Texas Bar Foundation has awarded Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc. an $8,000 grant to support its ReEntry Program. According to a news brief, the initiative provides training to help justice-served men and women find work. Some of the skill sets addressed include, resume writing, job search, counseling, job placement and interview skills. Program participants receive two weeks of classroom instruction and work with a Job Placement Specialist to assist them in finding employment. Goodwill has served over 350 justice served individuals since beginning the Re-Entry Program in 2014.