LeTourneau Jazz Band to host concert

LONGVIEW — LeTourneau University’s Fine Arts Department will present a Jazz Band performance on November 12, at 7:00 p.m. The event will take place on-campus at the Belcher Center in Longview. Directed by Mr. George Faber, the group will perform Christian and jazz standards of different styles. The concert will feature guest artist Mr. Dorsey Summerfield, saxophonist and former member of the Ray Charles Orchestra. In addition to playing with the jazz band, Mr. Summerfield will play with Mr. Faber as a duo. The concert is free of charge and will be open to the public. The Belcher Center is equipped to seat up to 500 in a socially distanced setting.