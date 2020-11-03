Students receiving free COVID screenings at LISD in test program

LONGVIEW — Longview ISD started offering free COVID-19 testing on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, the swab testing is based on availability and consent. Parents will have to fill out a form for their students, every time they’re tested. Parents must also be present while filling out the form. Longview ISD staff and faculty have already been receiving free COVID-19 testing for the last two weeks. Grace Community School in Tyler was also selected as part of the pilot program from Governor Abbott’s office, the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Department of Emergency Management. Seven other schools from across the state were also chosen to participate.