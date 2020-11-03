Election Day: This is what time polls close in your state

Election Day: This is what time polls close in your statePosted/updated on: November 3, 2020 at 12:59 pm
By JULIA JACOBO, ABC News
(NEW YORK) -- Voter turnout on Election Day is expected to be high despite a record number of early votes and an election plagued by a pandemic.
Long lines and crowded polling stations were expected in some locations, but the campaigns have asked voters to not become discouraged and plan accordingly.
Voters who are still in line when polls close are advised to stay in line for a chance to cast their ballot, according to election experts at the ACLU and Vote.org.
Here is what time polls close in each state (all times Eastern):
4 p.m.
Puerto RIco
6 p.m.
Kentucky
Indiana
7 p.m.
Florida
Georgia
South Carolina
Vermont
Virginia
7:30 p.m.
North Carolina
Ohio
Virginia
8 p.m.
Alabama
Connecticut
Delaware
District of Columbia
Kansas
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Mississippi
Missouri
Oklahoma
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
8:30 p.m.
Arkansas
9 p.m.
Arizona
Colorado
Louisiana
Minnesota
Nebraska
New Mexico
New York
Wisconsin
Wyoming
10 p.m.
Idaho
Iowa
Montana
North Dakota
Utah
11 p.m.
Parts of Alaska
California
Oregon
12 a.m. Nov. 4
Parts of Alaska
Hawaii
