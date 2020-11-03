Today is Tuesday November 03, 2020

Upshur County extends voting hours following technical issues

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2020 at 4:27 pm
GILMER — Voting hours in Upshur County were extended until 8 p.m. Tuesday night due to technological issues with voting equipment at the start of the day. A motion filed for the extension, states the polls were delayed for nearly 90 minutes due to technical issues…and that they were “in no way created by the Upshur County Elections Administrator, her staff, any election judge, worker or any other Upshur County official.” As a result polling locations will now close at 8:00 p.m. Nationwide, polling locations close at 7 p.m. local time.

