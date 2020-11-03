Upshur County extends voting hours following technical issues

GILMER — Voting hours in Upshur County were extended until 8 p.m. Tuesday night due to technological issues with voting equipment at the start of the day. A motion filed for the extension, states the polls were delayed for nearly 90 minutes due to technical issues…and that they were “in no way created by the Upshur County Elections Administrator, her staff, any election judge, worker or any other Upshur County official.” As a result polling locations will now close at 8:00 p.m. Nationwide, polling locations close at 7 p.m. local time.