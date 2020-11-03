Advertisement

Why Burger King wants customers to order from McDonald’s

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2020 at 11:08 am

llbusca/iStockBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News



(NEW YORK) -- Even fast food competitors have cast aside their differences in a show of support for the hard-hit hospitality industry amid the coronavirus pandemic.



As coronavirus cases surpassed the 1 million mark in the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the nation will enter into a new month-long lockdown on Thursday that will restrict residents from dining at bars and restaurants in order to help slow the spread of the virus.

We know, we never thought we’d be saying this either. pic.twitter.com/cVRMSLSDq6 — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) November 2, 2020

With takeout and delivery the only options for diners who don't want to cook at home, Burger King's U.K. arm called on consumers to "order from McDonald's" and any of its "sister food chains -- fast or not so fast."



"We never thought we'd be asking you to do this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment," the restaurant chain said in a tweet. "So if you want to help keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway or drive-thru. Getting a Whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is not such a bad thing."



McDonald's and the other fast food establishments mentioned in the tweet have yet to reply.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back