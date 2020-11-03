Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ contract extended; new showrunner announced

NBC(NEW YORK) — NBC has given a contract extension to Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, an insider tells The New York Times. His previous deal ran through 2021. Further details were not revealed of the extension were not revealed.

Meanwhile, the network officially announced on Monday that Jamie Granet-Bederman, a longtime producer on the NBC late-night show, will become its third showrunner in as many years. Once the #1 show in late-night, The Tonight Show has dropped to third place in its time slot.





By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.