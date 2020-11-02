‘Scrooged’, ‘Love, Actually’ and more: AMC announces 835-hour “Best Christmas Ever” programming slate

‘Scrooged’, ‘Love, Actually’ and more: AMC announces 835-hour “Best Christmas Ever” programming slatePosted/updated on: November 2, 2020 at 5:05 pm
(LOS ANGELES) — While you might still be picking Halloween candy corn from your teeth, AMC and its AMC+ streaming service has just announced its “Best Christmas Ever” programming event.
From today through December 25, the network will unspool some 835 hours’ worth of holiday cheer, from Christmas classics like Bill Murray’s Scrooged, Chevy Chase’s National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and writer/director Richard Curtis’ Love, Actually, to specials like Michael Bublé’s Christmas in Hollywood and holiday series including The Great Christmas Light Fight.
Here’s the full list of AMC’s yuletide offerings:
12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue
All I Want for Christmas
The American President
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Buster & Chauncey’s Silent Night
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Christmas in Connecticut (1945 & 1992)
The Christmas Shoes
A Christmas Story 2
A Dennis the Menace Christmas
Donkey’s Caroling Christmas-tacular
Elf
Ella Enchanted
The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Snow
Four Christmases
Fred Claus
Free Birds
Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer
Gremlins
Groundhog Day
Happy Feet
A Holiday to Remember
How Murray Saved Christmas
Jack Frost (1979 & 1998)
Joyful Noise
Legend of Frosty the Snowman
The Leprechauns’ Christmas Gold
The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus
The Little Drummer Boy Book II
Love Actually
Love the Coopers
The Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper
Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You
Merry Madagascar
Michael Bublé’s Christmas in Hollywood
A Miracle on Christmas Lake
Miracles from Heaven
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee Returns
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
National Lampoon’s Vacation
National Lampoon’s European Vacation
The Nativity Story
Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
Pinocchio’s Christmas
Planes, Trains & Automobiles
The Polar Express
Richie Rich
Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July
Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
RV
Samantha: An American Girl Holiday
Scrooged
Snow Day
The Sons of Mistletoe
To Grandmother’s House We Go
‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
Vegas Vacation
White Christmas
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wish for Christmas
The Year Without a Santa Claus
Zookeeper
The Great Christmas Light Fight (seasons 3-6)
By Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.