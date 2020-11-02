‘Scrooged’, ‘Love, Actually’ and more: AMC announces 835-hour “Best Christmas Ever” programming slate

“Scrooged” – FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — While you might still be picking Halloween candy corn from your teeth, AMC and its AMC+ streaming service has just announced its “Best Christmas Ever” programming event.

From today through December 25, the network will unspool some 835 hours’ worth of holiday cheer, from Christmas classics like Bill Murray’s Scrooged, Chevy Chase’s National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and writer/director Richard Curtis’ Love, Actually, to specials like Michael Bublé’s Christmas in Hollywood and holiday series including The Great Christmas Light Fight.

Here’s the full list of AMC’s yuletide offerings:

12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue

All I Want for Christmas

The American President

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Buster & Chauncey’s Silent Night

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Christmas in Connecticut (1945 & 1992)

The Christmas Shoes

A Christmas Story 2

A Dennis the Menace Christmas

Donkey’s Caroling Christmas-tacular

Elf

Ella Enchanted

The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Snow

Four Christmases

Fred Claus

Free Birds

Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer

Gremlins

Groundhog Day

Happy Feet

A Holiday to Remember

How Murray Saved Christmas

Jack Frost (1979 & 1998)

Joyful Noise

Legend of Frosty the Snowman

The Leprechauns’ Christmas Gold

The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus

The Little Drummer Boy Book II

Love Actually

Love the Coopers

The Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

Merry Madagascar

Michael Bublé’s Christmas in Hollywood

A Miracle on Christmas Lake

Miracles from Heaven

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee Returns

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

National Lampoon’s Vacation

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

The Nativity Story

Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey

Pinocchio’s Christmas

Planes, Trains & Automobiles

The Polar Express

Richie Rich

Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July

Rudolph’s Shiny New Year

RV

Samantha: An American Girl Holiday

Scrooged

Snow Day

The Sons of Mistletoe

To Grandmother’s House We Go

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Vegas Vacation

White Christmas

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wish for Christmas

The Year Without a Santa Claus

Zookeeper

The Great Christmas Light Fight (seasons 3-6)

