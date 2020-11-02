‘The Walking Dead’ veteran Andrew Lincoln readies staged version of ‘A Christmas Carol’

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for New York Comic Con(LONDON) — Thanks to his work on The Walking Dead, Andrew Lincoln is used to dealing with the undead, so the Ghost of Christmas Past is no problem.

He’ll be meeting that spirit, as well as the ghosts of Christmases Present and Future, as Ebenezer Scrooge in this year’s Old Vic Theater version of Charles Dickens’ tale A Christmas Carol.

The production of the Jack Thorne play adaptation will be livestreamed as part of the famed London theater’s Old Vic: In Camera series. In keeping with COVID-19 rules, there will be no audience for the production, which takes the stage for 16 shows from December 12 through the 24th, though it will feature 18 performers, a full set, and a live orchestra.

Tickets for viewing the production will be made free for schools and care facilities, though 80,000 will be made available to the public.

By Stephen Iervolino

