‘Non-scalable’ fencing erected around White House, stores boarded up in anticipation of election protests

Posted/updated on: November 2, 2020 at 4:36 pm

JTSorrell/iStockBY: MICHELLE STODDART, ABC NEWS

(WASHINGTON) — Non-scalable fencing was being temporarily installed around the White House perimeter on Monday in advance of potential Election Day protests.

Additional fencing already has been erected around Lafayette Square, across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House, the location of protests over racial equality in June.

The fencing will be temporary, and is among other measures being taken in Washington, D.C., and other cities ahead of expected demonstrations.

Many businesses in downtown Washington have boarded up windows in anticipation of violence as have some in New York City.

The government center in Minneapolis was boarded up for the same reason.

In a press conference last week, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Peter Newsham discussed preparations in the city ahead of the election.

Newsham told reporters that his office has not received any credible threats of violence, but that the city has received a number of requests for demonstration permits.

“We welcome people to come to the District of Columbia to exercise their First Amendment right, but we won’t tolerate violence or unrest,” said Newsham.

Bowser announced the city will implement parking restrictions, with the possibility of road closures in the downtown area on Election Day.

Bowser also said that she has not requested help from the National Guard, but that a unit is on alert if that changes.

“We also know that some people would like to cause mayhem or trouble. We don’t have any specific thing to report to you about that, but we will tell you that we are preparing to ensure the city’s safety,” Bowser said

Jack Date and Dee Carden contributed to this report.

