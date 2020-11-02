Advertisement

Hurricane Eta, heading toward Central America, becomes Category 4 storm

Posted/updated on: November 2, 2020 at 7:48 pm

ABC NewsBY: MAX GOLEMBO, MELISSA GRIFFIN AND IVAN PEREIRA, ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Eta, which strengthened into a Category 4 storm on Monday, may dump as much as 3 feet of rain on several Central American countries this week when it makes landfall.

As of Monday evening, the storm was about 70 miles east-southeast of the Nicaraguan-Honduran border and moving west-southwest at about 9 mph, with wind speeds greater than 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm had the potential to strengthen into Category 5, which has wind speeds above 156 miles per hour, according to the forecast.

The most recent forecast on Monday for both Nicaragua and Honduras is 35 inches of rain, which could lead to deadly flash flooding or landslides.

Eta is predicted to create storm surge of 12 to 18 feet along the Nicaraguan coast, while catastrophic wind damage is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning near the storm's eyewall.

Hondurans and Nicaraguans already dealing with regional flooding now must prepare for Eta.

Parts of Belize and Guatemala also may see downpours in excess of 1 foot.

Eta is the 28th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which ties 2005 for the most ever.

After making landfall in Central America, Eta could reemerge in the Caribbean Sea, restrengthen and head toward Cuba, several computer models show. Should that happen, the storm could move toward the Gulf of Mexico, affecting Florida.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back