Breaking News: Wall Street rallies ahead of a potentially turbulent week: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks closed higher Monday at the beginning of a potentially turbulent week for markets. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% after more companies reported stronger profits for the summer than Wall Street feared and as reports on manufacturing came in better than expected. That followed gains across Europe and Asia following better-than-expected economic data there.

It’s a busy week for markets, including a meeting on interest rate policy by the Federal Reserve and the government’s monthly jobs report. The headliner is Election Day and what it means for the country and the prospect of more stimulus for the economy.