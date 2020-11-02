General election on Tuesday

TYLER — General Election day is November 3. This is the first time that straight-ticket voting will not be permitted. This year voters will have to allocate a vote for each office of the candidate that they are voting for. Officials expect this, and that it is a Presidential election year, along with COVID-19 safety precautions bringing fewer machines at polling places, will make lines longer. So administrators are urging people to get to the polls as early as possible. Election day polling is from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. You can get more information for Smith and Gregg County by clicking the links. https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections/current-election-information. https://www.greggcountyvotes.com/upcoming-elections/november-2020-presidential-election/. Live election coverage begins Tuesday night at 7 p.m. on KTBB. Powered by Hibbs Hallmark and Company Insurance.