Advertisement

‘Persons injured’ in Vienna shooting: Police

Posted/updated on: November 2, 2020 at 3:56 pm

kali9 /iStockBY: JUSTIN DOOM AND KIRIT RADIA, ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) — At least one person is dead and several others, including a police officer, are among the wounded in an "apparent terrorist attack" in central Vienna on Monday.

Locals were advised to avoid nearby public places and public transportation by authorities who said they were responding to "several suspects armed with rifles" at "six different shooting locations.”

One suspect was shot and killed by police.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back