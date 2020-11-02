Pair of children missing in Henderson County

ATHENS — Henderson County deputies are actively looking for two missing children believed to be with their parents. 12-year-old Robert Tickle Jr. and 7-year-old Briya Tickle have been ordered into the custody of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. They were last seen in Chandler, with the parents Christina Gibbons, 45 and Robert Tickle, 55. Authorities believe they could be in the Duncanville or Grand Prairie area. They are driving a 2002 brown Ford F150 pickup truck with the Texas license plate: HKY 8662. No Amber Alert has been issued for Briya or Robert at this time; the alert is only used for when investigators believe the children are in immediate danger. Online judicial records indicate both parents were arrested earlier this year for drug possession, but the charges were later dismissed due to insufficient evidence.