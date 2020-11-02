Palm Springs Film Festival canceled for COVID, but the party will go on

The week-long event, which usually kicks off the Oscar awards season -- and whose past winners have paved the way for Academy Award gold for the likes of Joaquin Phoenix and Cynthia Erivo, among many others -- was initially bumped from its planned January 7 debut because of the pandemic.
However, instead of running from Feb. 25 through March 8 of next year, organizers have decided to pull the plug entirely save for the festival's annual gala, which will reportedly go on as planned on February 25.
