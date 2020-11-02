Palm Springs Film Festival canceled for COVID, but the party will go on

iStock/mphillips007(LOS ANGELES) — The 2021 Palm Springs International Film Festival has been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19, but the event’s annual party will soldier on.

ABC affiliate KESQ-TV first reported the news.

The week-long event, which usually kicks off the Oscar awards season — and whose past winners have paved the way for Academy Award gold for the likes of Joaquin Phoenix and Cynthia Erivo, among many others — was initially bumped from its planned January 7 debut because of the pandemic.

However, instead of running from Feb. 25 through March 8 of next year, organizers have decided to pull the plug entirely save for the festival’s annual gala, which will reportedly go on as planned on February 25.

Honorees have yet to be announced.

