E TX actor killed in car jacking

GRAND PRAIRIE — Eddie Hassell, famous for hit show NBC’s Surface playing Phil Nance, has died. According to our news partner KETK, the 30-year-old from Corsicana, was shot in a carjacking incident in Texas on Sunday. Hassell was also in Bomb City, Devious Maids, Family Weekend and House of Dust to name a few. In addition to being an actor, Hassell also published a book called, ‘Someone Should Tell You: Startling Revolutions and Truths to Help You Understand and Improve Your Life’.