Texas man, dog die in plane crash near Billings, Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) – A 74-year-old Texas man and his dog were killed in the crash of a single-engine Cessna near the Billings airport in southern Montana. The Yellowstone County coroner’s office has identified the victim as Donald C. Nimmick. Flight records show Nimmick left Lakeview, Texas Friday morning and made stops in Torrington and Buffalo in Wyoming, before leaving for Billings. The plane crashed short of the runway at Billings Logan International Airport just after 7 p.m. Friday. Searchers located the downed plane in a forested area at about 8:45 p.m. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.