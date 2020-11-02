‘The Chi’ and ‘Push’ director David Rodriguez dead at 50

Dana Nalbandian/WireImage(NEW YORK) — Hollywood lost prolific director and producer David Rodriguez last week at the age of 50. He is most well known for his work on Showtime’s The Chi.

Deadline reports that Rodriguez suffered a stroke on Thursday, October 29 and later died from complications.

Rodriguez, who served in United States Marine Corps, first started his career in law enforcement but took a leap of faith into the entertainment industry in 2003. The risk paid off, with him scoring producer and director credits in the 2004 short The Other Side.

His first major nod came with the 2006 film Push.

Rodriguez later went on to serve as director and producer for a few episodes on Chicago Fie, Scandal, NCIS: Los Angeles, Queen of the South and many others before working full-time on the first season of Showtime’s The Chi in 2018.

He departed the series after season one wrapped and signed on as director and producer for all 26 episodes of TNT’s Animal Kingdom.

Rodriguez also left an indelible mark by serving on the Directors Guild of America, co-chairing its Latino Committee on two occasions and also served on the guild’s Western Directors Council.

Rodriguez is survived by his wife Renee Props Rodriguez and his four sons –& Mitchell, Colin, Brendan and Anthony.

He also leaves behind his mother Milagros Rodriguez and siblings Janet Rodriguez Campbell and Jackie Rodriguez Parker.

Funeral arrangements are unknown at this time, but fans can honor Rodriguez by donating to a cause near and dear to his heart: the St. Athanasius School of the South Bronx.

By Megan Stone

