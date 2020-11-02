‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant Jeannie Mai hospitalized, forced to leave show

ABC/Laretta Houston(LOS ANGELES) — Jeannie Mai’s Dancing with the Stars journey is ending early.

The TV host was hospitalized after being diagnosed with epiglottitis, a potentially life-threatening inflammatory condition that can cause swelling in the flap of tissue that covers the windpipe, blocking airflow to the lungs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Mai confirmed she has to leave DWTS because of the diagnosis.

“My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery,” she told Good Morning America in an exclusive statement. “I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here.”

“I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come,” she added.

Mai competed with pro dancer Brandon Armstrong on the show. The pair narrowly escaped elimination in last week’s episode, with judge Carrie Ann Inaba casting the tie-breaking vote in favor of keeping Mai in the competition.

