Grant allows Upshur County to quarantine inmates with COVID-19

UPSHUR COUNTY — Upshur County discussed Sheriff Larry Webb’s concern for the funding of COVID-19 Pressure Cell grant funding. According to our news partner KETK, the program that funded the grant is called Corona Emergency Supplemental Funding program. This program will help the expenses that would be put on the responsibility of the Upshur County judicial system. Webb said that they applied for the grant in the summer, received notification on the 16th that he received that money. He said they are waiting on the Texas Jail Commission to approve the plans that were put in place. The amount in the grant that the Upshur County Jail will receive is $32,962. Webb said that there goal was to put three negative-pressure cells to quarantine inmates if the virus does spread within the jail. Two will be on the male side on one on the female side. The cells will hold around eight people each for a total of around 24 people total to be quarantined within the Upshur County Jail. Webb said that these cells would apply to inmates who are sick, but not sick enough to be taken to the hospital.