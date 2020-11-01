Man wrongly arrested in fatal Texas shooting sues officials

GREENVILLE (AP) — A man who was arrested and charged with murder a year ago in a fatal shooting near Greenville before being cleared and released is now suing the Texas county, sheriff and law enforcement officials for more than $3 million. The lawsuit by Brandon Gonzales filed Tuesday and first reported Greenville Herald-Banner alleges false arrest and imprisonment and malicious prosecution against the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Randy Meeks, an unidentified informant and the officer who arrested him two days after the Oct. 26, 2019, shooting that killed two men and left 12 people injured. County attorney Daniel Ray declined comment citing the pending lawsuit.