Texas AG sues to block COVID-19 shutdown in El Paso County

EL PASO (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing El Paso County to block a county order shutting down all non-essential activities. The suit comes a day after El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego ordered the two-week shutdown amid a skyrocketing number of COVID-19 cases he says was “overwhelming” the county’s hospitals. Paxton joined a number of restaurant owners whose in-person dining was among the non-essential activities targeted. The order also closed bars, gyms, tattoo parlors and nail and hair salons. Grocery and drug stores, funeral homes, health care services and government activities were among activities deemed essential, along with election-related activities.