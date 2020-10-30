50 year sentence for man guilty of shaking and throwing infant daughter

CHEROKEE COUNTY — An East Texas man was convicted on Friday, receiving a 50 year sentence. According to our news partner KETK, Justin Fountain was convicted for causing ‘serious’ bodily harm to his infant daughter by shaking and throwing her down in 2019. Fountain allegedly also blew marijuana smoke in his daughter’s face to ‘help her calm down’. After being found guilty, Fountain justified that he struggled in school and had a low I.Q. The state presented counter-evidence that his daughter still suffers ‘ill’ effects from her injuries after hearing testimonies on the girl’s ongoing struggles from the daughter’s pediatrician and her adoptive parents. Fountain admitted abuse and admitted that he did it because he became upset at the child.