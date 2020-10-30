Wills Point man sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking

WILLS POINT — A Wills Point man will face nearly 12 years in federal prison due to drug trafficking crimes. Back in January, Rickey Howard, 41, plead guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intent of distribution. The judge had also ordered Howard to pay $8000. Prosecutors said during his trial in 2018, Howard had more than 100 grams of methamphetamine in his Van Zandt home. He also admitted to the intent of distributing at least 500 grams of the drug.