Virtual race for Buckner attracts runners across Texas

LONGVIEW — Registration remains open for Run for Hope, the first virtual 5K race from nonprofit Buckner International. The organization says proceeds will benefit local and international ministries. As a pandemic-friendly event for the family, participants have the option to run or walk anywhere they choose the weekend of either day, Nov. 14 or Nov. 15. Adult registration is $30 and includes a race shirt and bib. Children 12 and under cost $15 to register, which also includes race shirt and bib. Pet race bandanas are available for $6.

Registration must be completed by Nov. 3 to guarantee receipt of race packets prior to the race. Those who register after Nov. 3 may receive their packets after the race. To register, click the link. https://secure.buckner.org/site/Ticketing;jsessionid=00000000.app30123b?view=Tickets&id=100701&NONCE_TOKEN=168DED6A2D7466F33B941E0ED2FBEF58