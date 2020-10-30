3 East Texas community colleges receive grant funds

KILGORE — Kilgore College is one of three East Texas community colleges that received funding from a grant from the Texas Success Center to help with scaling essential practices of the Texas Pathways model. KC’s portion amounted to 126,472, that will bring on a success coach, focused on working with workforce dual credit students at Longview and Henderson high schools. The coach will monitor student progression toward a credential while in high school and will ensure that students can easily monitor their progression and learn what is needed to complete their program at KC after high school. Tyler Junior College and Trinity Valley Community College were also awarded funds to support scaling of the Texas Pathways model.