Fallen officer to be transported back to Athens

PALESTINE — The body of Officer Sergeant Harold Preston will be transported to his hometown of Athens, to be laid to rest. Sergeant Harold Preston was shot and killed as he and other officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in an apartment complex in Houston. Sergeant Preston served with HPD for 41 years and was only weeks away from retirement. He is survived by his elderly parents, whom he cared for, and a fiancée. The body will be escorted from Houston back to Athens and the public is encouraged to show their support and view the procession coming through Palestine. The procession will arrive in Palestine around 12:55 PM. The motorcade will come into Palestine on W. Oak St (US-79), continuing to Palestine Ave, then onto W. Spring St (TX-19) before proceeding to Athens.