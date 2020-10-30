ETBU receives $25,000 to establish Super 1 Foods Endowed Scholarship

MARSHALL — An endowed scholarship program is starting at East Texas Baptist University, after a gift of $25,000 was given from Brookshire Grocery Co. BGC announced the establishment of the “Focus on the Future” scholarship program in partnership with East Texas Baptist University and more than 40 other universities and colleges in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas. The program is designed to reward students in BGC’s market areas for their dedication, hard work, and outstanding academic achievements.