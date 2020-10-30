Jeff Bridges shares photo from cancer treatment, thanks fans for well wishes

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — After revealing his cancer diagnosis last week, Jeff Bridges is thanking fans for all the love they’ve been sending his way.

The Big Lebowski actor tweeted a photo of himself undergoing his treatment for lymphoma and wrote, “I want to thank you all for reaching out during this time, it feels good getting all the well wishes and love!”

Bridges also posted a longer message on his website, where he’ll be giving updates on his treatment and how he’s feeling.

“This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness, & gratitude & good old fashioned love, & lots of it, big time,” he writes. “I’m feeling so much of it comin’ my way, & man, I appreciate it.”

Bridges adds, “It’s contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus.”

The 70-year-old Oscar winner is staying positive and assured his fans last week, “Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.”

