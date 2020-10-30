TFD invests $82K on bomb team safety equipment

TYLER — The Tyler Fire Department will use a Homeland Securities grant to buy safety suits and equipment for a bomb response team it is creating. According to our news partner KETK, $82,000 was distributed by the East Texas Council of Governments as part of a larger distribution of funds to improve safety and emergency response in the region. The fire department will use the money to buy two safety suits and related equipment for a Bomb Team being formed. Three fire investigators are currently taking courses to become certified Public Safety Bomb Technicians and the FBI has inspected the department as part of the process to become the region’s first accredited Bomb Team.

“This (certification) process began back in March of 2018,” said Fire Chief David Coble. “After training, our team will be capable of responding to calls within our region and surrounding areas. Our personnel will continue joint training and exercises at partnering sites and many of the large special events that take place throughout the year across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, which will continue to enhance their knowledge base and hone their skills.” The grant was funded through the Office of the Texas Governor’s Homeland Security Grant Division and State Homeland Security Program as managed by the East Texas Council of Governments.