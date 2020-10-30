Schaefer urges Republicans to get to the polls

TYLER — Matt Schaefer shared the stage with Senator John Cornyn, Congressman Louie Gohmert and a host of other elected dignitaries Thursday. “Folks when we look around this downtown square, some of these buildings have been here for many years. Those buildings were built with money that came out of the ground when the oil and gas sector took a lot of risk; they really helped build the Texas economy, helped build our public schools. And listen, affordable energy, electricity that you can afford and gas that you can afford for your car is on the ballot in the State of Texas. That is why it’s so important to elect John Cornyn.”

The District 6 State Rep continued, “Babies in the womb, your second amendment rights, standing up for public safety. Bigger government wants to take more of what you earn, while you are trying to keep more of what you earn. There’s a lot at stake in this election. So we are going to re-elect John Cornyn, and we are going to re-elect President Trump, and Louie Gohmert, and Bryan Hughes and Cole Hefner and all these great Republicans. You all know that, and Texas is still the greatest place to be!”