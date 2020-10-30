Gohmert: This election is critical to future of conservative America

TYLER — Every vote counts coming down the stretch in the 2020 General Election. On Thursday, Congressman Louie Gohmert told KTBB conservatives have got to get to the polls. “Everything you believe about freedom, freedom of religion, freedom of the press, freedom of speech…The right to keep and bear arms, the 2nd Amendment, 4th Amendment, 5th Amendment, 6th, 8th Amendment, those are all on the line. Because, socialist countries, your rights go to the side, Government has all the rights, you don’t.” Gohmert continued, “That’s all on the line, this is an effort to move the United States into Socialism…The problem with Socialism is not economic, the problem with Socialism is Atheism. In Socialism, your God has to become the Government.” Early voting ends Friday.