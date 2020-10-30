Texas county looks to boost turnout with 24-hour voting

HOUSTON (AP) – The most populous county in Texas is making a concerted effort to increase voter turnout by offering eight 24-hour polling sites. The event launched Thursday night with a drive-in concert by Houston rapper Bun B and other artists at a parking lot near one of the sites at NRG Arena. Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins says he hopes other counties will “follow our lead and offer a night of 24-hour voting to support their voters.” Silveria Sanchez, an emergency medical technician dispatcher who cast her ballot early Friday at the Texas Medical Center, says 24-hour voting is “very convenient.”