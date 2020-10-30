Advertisement

Netflix raises subscription prices on two popular plans

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) -- Netflix is raising its prices again.

The streaming giant announced Thursday that it is raising the monthly price of its most popular plan -- the HD Standard plan -- from $12.99 to $13.99. Its 4K Premium plan will be going up to $17.99 from $15.

The prices take effect immediately for new members and will roll out over the next few months for current subscribers.

Netflix’s most basic plan will be staying at $8.99 per month.

“We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members,” the company said in a statement to Deadline. “We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer more variety of TV shows and films — in addition to our great fall lineup. As always we offer a range of plans so that people can pick a price that works best for their budget.”

The last time Netflix raised its subscription prices was January 2019.

By Andrea Tuccillo

