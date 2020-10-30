Freeform announces its annual 25 Days of Christmas event

DISNEY/ATTILA DORY(LOS ANGELES) — Halloween may still be a day away and Thanksgiving almost a month off, but Freeform believes it’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas.

With that in mind, the cable channel announced the schedule for its annual 25 Days of Christmas month-long event, kicking off December 1, and featuring holiday favorites such as Home Alone, The Santa Clause trilogy, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, along with the network premieres of Almost Christmas, 2018’s Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch and Daddy’s Home 2, among others.

You’ll also be able to warm up with a marathon of Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story films, and enjoy Disney’s A Christmas Carol, the 1994 remake of Miracle on 34th Street and Love Actually.

Perennial favorites Frosty The Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will get special airings on Christmas Day.

You can check out the complete list of movies and airdates here.

By George Costantino

