Karlie Kloss is pregnant, expecting first child with Joshua Kushner

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic(NEW YORK) — Supermodel Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner’s family is growing. The married couple is expecting their first child!

People confirms that the pair, who recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, will be welcoming their bundle of joy sometime next year.

“Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021,” a source told People. “She will be the most amazing mother.”

Kloss and Kusher announced their engagement in July 2018, with the supermodel gushing on Instagram, “I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over.”

They later wed a few months later in an intimate New York ceremony, in October 2018.

Kloss and Kushner have yet to speak out about the baby news.

By Megan Stone

