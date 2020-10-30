Petrovich9/iStock By WILLIAM MANSELL, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- There are reports of a strong earthquake off the Greek island of Samos in the eastern Aegean Sea. The earthquake, measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale based on early reports, was felt as far away as Athens and Istanbul. The quake struck at 1.51 p.m. local time, just 19 kilometers (close to 12 miles) north-northwest from the island's capital, at a depth of 10 kilometers, the National Observatory of Athens' (NOA) Geodynamic Institute said. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Strong earthquake reported near Greek islands in eastern Aegean

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2020 at 8:48 am

Petrovich9/iStockBy WILLIAM MANSELL, ABC News



(NEW YORK) -- There are reports of a strong earthquake off the Greek island of Samos in the eastern Aegean Sea.



The earthquake, measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale based on early reports, was felt as far away as Athens and Istanbul.



The quake struck at 1.51 p.m. local time, just 19 kilometers (close to 12 miles) north-northwest from the island's capital, at a depth of 10 kilometers, the National Observatory of Athens' (NOA) Geodynamic Institute said.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back