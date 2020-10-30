Kim Kardashian received a “Hologram from Heaven” of her late father for 40th birthday

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment(LOS ANGELES) — Kim Kardashian received an extremely emotional gift for her 40th birthday, a reunion with her late father. Her husband Kanye West commissioned a lifelike hologram of Robert Kardashian Sr., who had a very special and heartfelt message for his little girl.

The reality star shared the sweet present with her fans on Thursday, dubbing it a “Hologram from Heaven.”

“For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad,” Kardashian explained, noting that the present moved her and her family to tears.

“It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots so tears and emotion,” she confessed. “I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together.”

The hologram captures her father’s likeness as well as his voice and intonations as he issues his passionate three minute speech.

Kardashian Sr., dressed in a sharp tan suit, approaches the camera and speaks directly to his daughter with his arms outstretched.

“Happy birthday, Kimberly,” the hologram warmly greets. “Look at you! You’re 40 and all grown up. You look beautiful, just like when you were a little girl.”

Kardashian Sr. also brings up his fondest memories, such as reminiscing about jamming out to “Who Put the Bomp” by Barry Mann as they drove to school together.

The hologram also expresses genuine happiness over Kardashian’s “commitment to become a lawyer and carry on my legacy” and promises her “I’m with you every step of the way.”

“Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime,” Kim signed off in the caption.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.