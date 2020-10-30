Explosive ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ trailer reveals wild Season 13

Bennett Raglin/Bravo(ATLANTA) — The trailer for Seasons 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta dropped and to say the upcoming season looks wild would be a gross understatement.

In the two-and-a-half minute preview, fans are given a glimpse into the drama-filled lives of returning cast members Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, and newcomer Drew Sidora.

The clip starts off with snippets of the girls dressed in lingerie, having fun with an adult entertainer at Cynthia’s bachelorette party. Then an unidentified voice is heard saying they “want to turn up for real,” followed by another who says “Turn off the cameras and we can actually have fun.” This eventful night seems to be the source of some scandalous rumors as Moore claims to have heard certain “noises coming from a bedroom.”

And, later in the promo, Tanya Sam tells Porsha that someone is “making disparaging comments about [them] involving a stripper.”

That particular scandal aside, the ladies are each seen dealing with drama in their personal lives. For Cynthia, it’s the stressful job of planning her wedding to Mike Hill amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Kenya is faced with a potential custody battle over 1-year-old daughter Brooklyn, whom she shares with her estranged husband Marc Daly.

Kandi is shown having multiple conversations about her daughter Riley’s father and how he refuses to pay his long-overdue child support.

Porsha uses her voice to support the Black Lives Matter movement and fight for justice, while simultaneously trying to figure out her relationship with her daughter’s father.

And, in the teaser, newcomer Drew is demanding answers from her husband after he went missing for three days.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13 premieres Sunday, December 6 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

By Danielle Long

